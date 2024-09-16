Analyst Expectations For Mid-America Apartment's Future

Mid-America Apartment (NYSE:MAA) underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 6 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 1 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $165.64, a high estimate of $189.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. Marking an increase of 13.57%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $145.85.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Mid-America Apartment by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $174.00 $161.00 Omotayo Okusanya Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $163.00 $139.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $187.00 - Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $165.00 $140.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $167.00 $156.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $161.00 $151.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $174.00 $138.00 Joshua Dennerlein B of A Securities Raises Buy $189.00 $144.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $151.00 $144.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Outperform $184.00 $154.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $148.00 $145.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $160.00 $145.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Sell $140.00 $131.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $156.00 $148.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Mid-America Apartment. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mid-America Apartment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Mid-America Apartment's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About Mid-America Apartment

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, or MAA, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, operation, and development of multifamily apartment communities located in southeastern and southwestern United States. Company operates two reportable segments; Same Store includes communities that the Company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year and Non-Same Store and Other includes recently acquired communities, communities being developed or in lease-up, communities that have been disposed of or identified for disposition, communities that have experienced a significant casualty loss and stabilized communities that do not meet the requirements to be Same Store communities. Key revenue comes from the Same Store.

Financial Insights: Mid-America Apartment

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Mid-America Apartment displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mid-America Apartment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mid-America Apartment's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.88%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.78.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

