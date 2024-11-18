Analyst Expectations For Medtronic's Future

Across the recent three months, 13 analysts have shared their insights on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 6 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $95.85, along with a high estimate of $106.00 and a low estimate of $87.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.28% from the previous average price target of $91.92.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Medtronic. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $93.00 $90.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $105.00 $98.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $98.00 $92.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $104.00 $100.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $92.00 $85.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $90.00 $85.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $105.00 $104.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Raises Perform $94.00 $92.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $90.00 $85.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $92.00 $92.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $106.00 $105.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Neutral $90.00 $82.00 Rick Wise Stifel Raises Hold $87.00 $85.00

Get to Know Medtronic Better

One of the largest medical-device companies, Medtronic develops and manufactures therapeutic medical devices for chronic diseases. Its portfolio includes pacemakers, defibrillators, heart valves, stents, insulin pumps, spinal fixation devices, neurovascular products, advanced energy, and surgical tools. The company markets its products to healthcare institutions and physicians in the United States and overseas. Foreign sales account for roughly 50% of the company's total sales.

A Deep Dive into Medtronic's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Medtronic showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.77% as of 31 July, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medtronic's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.16%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Medtronic's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medtronic's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.58.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

