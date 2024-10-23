Analyst Expectations For MasTec's Future

Analysts' ratings for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated MasTec and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $136.36, accompanied by a high estimate of $153.00 and a low estimate of $112.00. This current average has increased by 13.35% from the previous average price target of $120.30.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive MasTec is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Fisher UBS Raises Buy $147.00 $129.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $150.00 $122.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $150.00 $121.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $133.00 $112.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $130.00 $115.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Raises Overweight $145.00 $123.00 Drew Chamberlain JP Morgan Announces Overweight $153.00 - Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $134.00 $132.00 Jamie Cook Truist Securities Raises Hold $112.00 $109.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $121.00 $120.00

Unveiling the Story Behind MasTec

MasTec is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly in North America across a range of industries. The company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade of communications, oil and gas, utility, renewable energy, and other infrastructure. MasTec reports its results under five reportable segments: communications; clean energy and infrastructure; oil and gas; power delivery; and other.

Breaking Down MasTec's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: MasTec displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: MasTec's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: MasTec's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

