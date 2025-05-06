Analyst Expectations For Martin Marietta Materials's Future

Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Martin Marietta Materials, revealing an average target of $592.67, a high estimate of $650.00, and a low estimate of $491.00. Experiencing a 6.0% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $630.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Martin Marietta Materials by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $576.00 $561.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $609.00 $559.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $597.00 $600.00 Steven Fisher UBS Announces Neutral $491.00 - Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Buy $615.00 $645.00 Adrian Heurta JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $560.00 $640.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Announces Buy $559.00 - Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Buy $645.00 $680.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $600.00 $630.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $650.00 $675.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $610.00 $670.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Lowers Overweight $600.00 $645.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Martin Marietta Materials. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Martin Marietta Materials. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Martin Marietta Materials compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Martin Marietta Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Martin Marietta Materials's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Martin Marietta Materials's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Martin Marietta Materials analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). In 2024, Martin Marietta sold 191 million tons of aggregates. Martin Marietta's most important markets include Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, accounting for most of its sales. The company also produces cement in Texas and uses its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. Martin's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

Understanding the Numbers: Martin Marietta Materials's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Martin Marietta Materials's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.15%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Martin Marietta Materials's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.57%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Martin Marietta Materials's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Martin Marietta Materials's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.64. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MLM

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Stifel Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MLM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.