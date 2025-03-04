Analyst Expectations For Martin Marietta Materials's Future

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) has been analyzed by 9 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $612.89, with a high estimate of $650.00 and a low estimate of $559.00. A decline of 7.45% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Martin Marietta Materials among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Brophy Stifel Announces Buy $559.00 - Garik Shmois Loop Capital Lowers Buy $645.00 $680.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $600.00 $630.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $650.00 $675.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $610.00 $670.00 Adam Seiden Barclays Lowers Overweight $600.00 $645.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Outperform $630.00 $640.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Buy $600.00 $701.00 Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $622.00 $657.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Martin Marietta Materials. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Martin Marietta Materials compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Martin Marietta Materials's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Martin Marietta Materials's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). In 2024, Martin Marietta sold 191 million tons of aggregates. Martin Marietta's most important markets include Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, accounting for most of its sales. The company also produces cement in Texas and uses its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. Martin's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

Martin Marietta Materials: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Martin Marietta Materials's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Martin Marietta Materials's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 18.03% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Martin Marietta Materials's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Martin Marietta Materials's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.7%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Martin Marietta Materials's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.61. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

