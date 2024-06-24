Analyst Expectations For Marqeta's Future

Analysts' ratings for Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 5 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $6.6, a high estimate of $7.50, and a low estimate of $5.50. Highlighting a 17.5% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $8.00.

The standing of Marqeta among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Will Nance Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $5.50 - Anthony Crowdell Mizuho Lowers Buy $7.00 $8.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $7.00 $8.00 Moshe Katri Wedbush Maintains Neutral $6.00 - Gus Gala Monness, Crespi, Hardt Announces Buy $7.50 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marqeta. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Marqeta compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Marqeta's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Marqeta's Background

Headquartered in Oakland, California, and founded in 2010, Marqeta provides its clients with a card-issuing platform that offers the infrastructure and tools necessary to offer digital, physical, and tokenized payment options without the need for a traditional bank. The company's open APIs are designed to allow third parties like DoorDash, Klarna, and Block to rapidly develop and deploy innovative card-based products and payment services without the need to develop the underlying technology. The company generates revenue primarily through processing and ATM fees for cards issued on its platform.

Marqeta: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Marqeta's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -45.72% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -30.57%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marqeta's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.94%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marqeta's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Marqeta's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

