Analyst Expectations For MarineMax's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for MarineMax, presenting an average target of $41.8, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.58% increase from the previous average price target of $37.80.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of MarineMax among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Raises Buy $42.00 $37.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $35.00 Brandon Rolle DA Davidson Raises Buy $37.00 $34.00 Drew Crum Stifel Raises Buy $40.00 $35.00 Eric Wold B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $46.00 $48.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MarineMax. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of MarineMax compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of MarineMax's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of MarineMax's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About MarineMax

MarineMax Inc is a United-States-based company that sells new and used recreational boats under premium brands, and related marine products, like engines, parts, and accessories. The company is also engaged in other businesses, including providing services of repair, maintenance, and storage; managing related boat financing, insurance, and others; offering brokerage sales of boats and yachts; and operating a yacht charter business. The reportable segments of the company are Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The Retail Operations segment generates the majority of the company's revenue. The sale of new and used boats accounts for the majority of the company's total revenue. It serves customers across the U.S.

Understanding the Numbers: MarineMax's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining MarineMax's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.97% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.16%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MarineMax's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.21%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: MarineMax's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

