Analyst Expectations For Magnite's Future

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $20.62, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.4% increase from the previous average price target of $19.38.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Magnite. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Daniel Kurnos |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $25.00|$25.00 | |Laura Martin |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $14.00|$14.00 | |Laura Martin |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $14.00|$14.00 | |Laura Martin |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $20.00|$20.00 | |Daniel Kurnos |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $25.00|$25.00 | |Shyam Patil |Susquehanna |Raises |Positive | $22.00|$16.00 | |Daniel Kurnos |Benchmark |Raises |Buy | $25.00|$21.00 | |Laura Martin |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $20.00|$20.00 |

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Magnite. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Magnite compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Magnite's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Magnite's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Magnite: A Closer Look

Magnite Inc is one of the supply-side platform providers, or SSP, in online advertising. The firm generate its revenue from the programmatic sale of CTV ad inventory, from mobile online sites and apps, and the remaining from websites accessed via computer.

Magnite: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Magnite's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.76% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Magnite's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 18.77%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnite's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.87%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magnite's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.79.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

