Analyst Expectations For Magnite's Future

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Magnite, revealing an average target of $20.56, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Marking an increase of 17.49%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $17.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Magnite among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $22.00 $16.00 Daniel Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $25.00 $21.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $13.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $22.00 $19.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $19.00 $14.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $22.00 - Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Magnite. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Magnite compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Magnite's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Magnite's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Magnite analyst ratings.

Get to Know Magnite Better

Magnite is one of the largest supply-side platform providers, or SSP, in online advertising. The firm was previously named The Rubicon Project (an online ad exchange) and became Magnite after merging with Telaria (an SSP focused mainly on streaming video providers) in 2020. The firm also purchased another of the leading SSPs within the CTV market, SpotX, in 2021 for $1.2 billion, cementing its long-term focus on grabbing market share in this area. The firm generates nearly 45% of its revenue from the programmatic sale of CTV ad inventory, 35% from mobile online sites and apps, and the remaining from websites accessed via computer.

Magnite: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Magnite's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Magnite's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Magnite's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.72% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Magnite's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.19%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Magnite's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.85, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MGNI

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Jan 2022 Needham Maintains Buy Nov 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MGNI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.