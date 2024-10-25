Analyst Expectations For MACOM Technology Solns's Future

MACOM Technology Solns (NASDAQ:MTSI) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for MACOM Technology Solns, revealing an average target of $117.5, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.02% from the previous average price target of $110.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive MACOM Technology Solns is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $115.00 $100.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00 Peter Peng JP Morgan Raises Neutral $110.00 $105.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $120.00 $115.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $120.00 $115.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $120.00 $110.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MACOM Technology Solns. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MACOM Technology Solns compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for MACOM Technology Solns's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into MACOM Technology Solns's Background

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of analog, digital and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These solutions are found in systems for industrial, medical, scientific, and test and measurement markets. The firm's portfolio of products includes integrated circuits, multichip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems. Roughly a third of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from China, Taiwan, and other countries across the world.

MACOM Technology Solns: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: MACOM Technology Solns's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 28.25%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.47%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): MACOM Technology Solns's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): MACOM Technology Solns's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: MACOM Technology Solns's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.44. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

