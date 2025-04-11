Analyst Expectations For Lovesac's Future

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 3 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $30.4, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average has decreased by 11.63% from the previous average price target of $34.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Lovesac by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Brian Nagel |Oppenheimer |Maintains |Outperform | $35.00|$35.00 | |Matt Koranda |Roth MKM |Raises |Buy | $28.00|$22.00 | |Tom Forte |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $24.00|$35.00 | |Maria Ripps |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $30.00|$45.00 | |Tom Forte |DA Davidson |Maintains |Buy | $35.00|$35.00 |

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Lovesac's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Lovesac: A Closer Look

The Lovesac Co designs, manufactures and sells alternative furniture which is comprised of modular couches called sactionals and premium foam beanbag chairs called sacs. It also offers other accessories such as sactional-specific drink holders, Footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. Its products are sold across the United States through its website or company-owned retail stores which are used in homes and offices. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the sale of Sactionals.

Breaking Down Lovesac's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Lovesac's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 October, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.68%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Lovesac's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.29%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lovesac's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.47%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lovesac's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.93.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

