Analyst Expectations For Lazard's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 1 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $44.57, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average has decreased by 4.58% from the previous average price target of $46.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Lazard is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $45.00 $33.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $40.00 $35.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $46.00 $44.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $55.00 $55.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $44.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $55.00 $60.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $33.00 $56.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lazard. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Lazard. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lazard compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lazard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Lazard's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lazard's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Lazard analyst ratings.

Discovering Lazard: A Closer Look

Lazard Inc has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is fairly evenly split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily driven by equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and targets institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 35% in EMEA, and 5% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices across more than 20 countries and over 3,000 employees.

Financial Insights: Lazard

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Lazard's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.05% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Lazard's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lazard's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.45%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lazard's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Lazard's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.63, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for LAZ

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Underweight May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Sell Sell May 2025 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for LAZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.