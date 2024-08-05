Analyst Expectations For Labcorp Holdings's Future

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated Labcorp Holdings (NYSE:LH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Labcorp Holdings, revealing an average target of $253.8, a high estimate of $277.00, and a low estimate of $215.00. Observing a 4.27% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $243.40.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Labcorp Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $240.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $230.00 $220.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Buy $270.00 $260.00 Stephanie Davis Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $249.00 $213.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $277.00 $261.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $255.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $215.00 $210.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $261.00 $258.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $258.00 $256.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $243.00 $261.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Labcorp Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Labcorp Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Labcorp Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Labcorp Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Labcorp Holdings analyst ratings.

Laboratory Corp. of America is one of the nation's two largest independent clinical laboratories, with roughly 20% of the independent lab market. The company operates approximately 2,000 patient-service centers, offering a broad range of 5,000 clinical lab tests, ranging from routine blood and urine screens to complex oncology and genomic testing.

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Labcorp Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.39% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Labcorp Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.57%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Labcorp Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Labcorp Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

