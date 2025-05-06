Analyst Expectations For Labcorp Hldgs's Future

Ratings for Labcorp Hldgs (NYSE:LH) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Labcorp Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $269.7, accompanied by a high estimate of $300.00 and a low estimate of $240.00. Observing a 4.0% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $259.33.

The standing of Labcorp Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $280.00 $260.00 Jack Meehan Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $250.00 $240.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $267.00 $253.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Lowers Buy $274.00 $285.00 Jack Meehan Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $240.00 $260.00 Jamie Clark Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $276.00 - Ralph Giacobbe Citigroup Raises Buy $300.00 $250.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $260.00 $240.00 Jack Meehan Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $260.00 $271.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Raises Buy $290.00 $275.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Labcorp Hldgs compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Labcorp Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Labcorp Hldgs's Background

Labcorp is one of the nation's two largest independent clinical laboratories, with roughly 20% of the independent lab market. The company operates approximately 2,000 patient-service centers, offering a broad range of 5,000 clinical lab tests, ranging from routine blood and urine screens to complex oncology and genomic testing.

Understanding the Numbers: Labcorp Hldgs's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Labcorp Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.3%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Labcorp Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.36%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Labcorp Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.6%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Labcorp Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Labcorp Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.78, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

