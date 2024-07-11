Analyst Expectations For Kura Sushi USA's Future

Ratings for Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) were provided by 15 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 8 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $87.07, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average represents a 12.17% decrease from the previous average price target of $99.14.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kura Sushi USA is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $63.00 $89.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Lowers Neutral $68.00 $79.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $65.00 Mark Smith Lake Street Lowers Hold $64.00 $72.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $85.00 $120.00 George Kelly Roth MKM Lowers Buy $70.00 $90.00 Todd Brooks Benchmark Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Mark Smith Lake Street Lowers Hold $72.00 $93.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $65.00 $95.00 Jeremy Hamblin Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $120.00 $130.00 George Kelly Roth MKM Lowers Buy $90.00 $120.00 Todd Brooks Benchmark Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Todd Brooks Benchmark Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Todd Brooks Benchmark Maintains Buy $115.00 $115.00 Brian Mullan Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $114.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kura Sushi USA. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kura Sushi USA compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Kura Sushi USA's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Kura Sushi USA Better

Kura Sushi USA Inc is a Japanese restaurant company. It operates revolving sushi chain restaurants in the United States. It provides access to the revolving and express conveyor belts, on-demand ordering screen, plate slot, and the Bikkura-Pon rewards machine. The company offers several dishes, including Dashi Olive Salmon, Tomago, Sweet Shrimp, Tuna, Garlic Tuna Steak, Salmon, among others. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United States of America.

Kura Sushi USA's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Kura Sushi USA's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 28.12% as of 31 May, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.88%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kura Sushi USA's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kura Sushi USA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

