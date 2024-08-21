Analyst Expectations For Kohl's's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $24.0, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has decreased by 12.06% from the previous average price target of $27.29.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Kohl's. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $23.00 $23.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Buy $25.00 $31.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $25.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $22.00 $24.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $23.00 $28.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $27.00 $32.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $28.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kohl's. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kohl's compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Kohl's's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kohl's analyst ratings.

Delving into Kohl's's Background

Kohl's operates about 1,174 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates a large digital sales business. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 26% of its 2023 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

Financial Milestones: Kohl's's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Kohl's faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.29% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Kohl's's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.8%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kohl's's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.7%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kohl's's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.19%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Kohl's's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.99, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KSS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform Mar 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Gordon Haskett Downgrades Buy Accumulate

View More Analyst Ratings for KSS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.