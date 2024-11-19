Analyst Expectations For KKR's Future

Across the recent three months, 18 analysts have shared their insights on KKR (NYSE:KKR), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 4 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $154.11, with a high estimate of $184.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.92% increase from the previous average price target of $142.80.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive KKR is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $177.00 $160.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $159.00 $158.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $155.00 $150.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Buy $184.00 $166.00 Chris Allen Citigroup Raises Buy $171.00 $157.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $166.00 $149.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $160.00 $145.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $152.00 $139.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $148.00 $128.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $145.00 $135.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $143.00 $107.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $139.00 $130.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $150.00 $135.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $149.00 $146.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $145.00 $137.00 Vikram Gandhi HSBC Announces Buy $148.00 - Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $130.00 - Nicholas Watts Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $153.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to KKR. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of KKR compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for KKR's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of KKR's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on KKR analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About KKR

KKR is one of the world's largest alternative asset managers, with $601.3 billion in total managed assets, including $487.3 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2024. The company has two core segments: asset management (which includes private markets-private equity, credit, infrastructure, energy, and real estate-and public markets-primarily credit and hedge/investment fund platforms) and insurance (following the firm's initial investment in, and then ultimate purchase of, Global Atlantic Financial Group, which is engaged in retirement/annuity and life insurance lines as well as reinsurance).

Financial Milestones: KKR's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, KKR showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 44.56% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: KKR's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.69%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): KKR's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.62%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: KKR's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.1. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KKR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for KKR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.