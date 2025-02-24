Analyst Expectations For JELD-WEN Holding's Future

JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $7.5, along with a high estimate of $9.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. A decline of 24.17% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of JELD-WEN Holding's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $6.00 $9.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Hold $8.00 $10.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $7.00 $11.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Underperform $5.00 $7.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Neutral $7.50 $9.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Neutral $9.00 $15.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Underperform $8.00 $9.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to JELD-WEN Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of JELD-WEN Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for JELD-WEN Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of JELD-WEN Holding's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into JELD-WEN Holding's Background

JELD-WEN Holding Inc is engaged in door and window manufacturing. The company designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior building products, offering a selection of doors, windows, walls, and related products. The products are used in the new construction of residential single and multi-family homes and non-residential buildings. The firm's operating segments are North America, Europe, and Australasia. It generates a majority of its revenue from North America.

Financial Milestones: JELD-WEN Holding's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining JELD-WEN Holding's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.27% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: JELD-WEN Holding's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.64%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -10.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): JELD-WEN Holding's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, JELD-WEN Holding faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

