Analyst Expectations For Jefferies Financial Gr's Future

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Jefferies Financial Gr (NYSE:JEF), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Jefferies Financial Gr, presenting an average target of $67.4, a high estimate of $73.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.5% from the previous average price target of $64.50.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Jefferies Financial Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $73.00 $71.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $67.00 $64.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $64.00 $59.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Announces Buy $67.00 - Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $66.00 $64.00

Delving into Jefferies Financial Gr's Background

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company. It has two reportable segments; Investment Banking and Capital Markets which is also the majority revenue generating segment, includes securities, commodities, corporate lending, futures and foreign exchange capital markets activities and its investment banking business, which provides underwriting and financial advisory services to clients across different sectors. The Asset Management reportable business segment provides alternative investment management services to investors in the U.S. and overseas and generates investment income from capital invested in and managed by it or its affiliated asset managers.

Jefferies Financial Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Jefferies Financial Gr displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 August, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Jefferies Financial Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jefferies Financial Gr's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jefferies Financial Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Jefferies Financial Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

