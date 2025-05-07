Analyst Expectations For Jamf Holding's Future

Analysts' ratings for Jamf Holding (NASDAQ:JAMF) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $18.1, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.12% lower than the prior average price target of $19.70.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Jamf Holding. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $13.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $16.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $15.00 $18.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $16.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $20.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $17.00 Joey Marincek Citizens Capital Markets Lowers Market Outperform $27.00 $30.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $19.00 $21.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Jamf Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Jamf Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Jamf Holding's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Jamf Holding's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jamf Holding analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Jamf Holding Better

Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, and its cloud software platform is the vertically focused Apple infrastructure and security platform. The company helps organizations, including businesses, hospitals, schools, and government agencies, connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud without ever having to touch the devices. It sells its Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, solutions via a subscription model, through a direct sales force, online, and indirectly via its channel partners, including Apple. The company operates in The Americas; Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Jamf Holding's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Jamf Holding displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.18%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Jamf Holding's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -10.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jamf Holding's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -1.04%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, Jamf Holding adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

