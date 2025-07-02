Analyst Expectations For Jabil's Future

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $204.92, along with a high estimate of $245.00 and a low estimate of $146.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.32% from the previous average price target of $179.25.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Jabil by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ruben Roy Stifel Announces Buy $245.00 - Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Raises Buy $245.00 $225.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Raises Buy $225.00 $180.00 Melissa Fairbanks Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $230.00 $170.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $215.00 $188.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $214.00 $180.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $208.00 $157.00 George Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $223.00 $206.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $188.00 $165.00 George Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $206.00 $184.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $165.00 $146.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $154.00 $175.00 Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $146.00 $175.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Jabil. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jabil compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Jabil's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Jabil: A Closer Look

Jabil Inc is a United States-based company engaged in providing manufacturing services and solutions. It provides comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services to companies in various industries and end markets.The Company derives its revenue from providing comprehensive electronics design, production and product management services. It operates in two segments. The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment, which is the key revenue driver, is focused on leveraging IT, supply chain design and engineering, technologies largely centered on core electronics. The Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS) segment is focused on providing engineering solutions, with an emphasis on material sciences, technologies, and healthcare.

Jabil's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Jabil's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.71%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Jabil's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jabil's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jabil's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.23%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.59, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

