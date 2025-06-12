Analyst Expectations For Ionis Pharmaceuticals's Future

Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $51.6, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. A decline of 4.44% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ionis Pharmaceuticals is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $48.00 $45.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Lowers Buy $64.00 $65.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $50.00 $45.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Lowers Buy $55.00 $60.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $45.00 - Joshua Smith Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $39.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $45.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ionis Pharmaceuticals's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ionis Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is the leading developer of antisense technology to discover and develop novel drugs. Its broad clinical and preclinical pipeline targets a wide variety of diseases, with an emphasis on cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, and rare diseases. Ionis and Biogen brought Spinraza to market in 2016 as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and Biogen launched ALS drug Qalsody in 2023. Ionis brought two additional drugs to market via its cardiovascular-focused subsidiary Akcea, including ATTR amyloidosis drug Tegsedi (2018) and cardiology drug Waylivra (Europe, 2019). Ionis and AstraZeneca launched polyneuropathy drug Wainua in 2024. Ionis received FDA approval in 2024 for Tryngolza for a rare high-triglyceride syndrome, marking its first independent launch.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Ionis Pharmaceuticals displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.14%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -111.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -27.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.96, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

