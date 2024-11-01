Analyst Expectations For Invitation Homes's Future

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $38.17, along with a high estimate of $46.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $37.45, the current average has increased by 1.92%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Invitation Homes. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $34.00 $36.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Lowers Neutral $35.00 $36.00 Jeffrey Spector B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $37.00 $39.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $38.00 $37.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $40.00 $36.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $37.00 $38.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $36.00 $37.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $37.00 $38.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $46.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $38.00 $37.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $37.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $42.00 $41.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Invitation Homes. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Invitation Homes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Invitation Homes's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes owns a portfolio of nearly 85,000 single-family rental homes. The company focuses on owning homes in the starter and move-up segments of the housing market with an average sale price around $350,000 and generally less than 1,800 square feet. The portfolio is spread across 16 target markets that feature high employment and household formation growth with almost 70% of the portfolio in the Western U.S. and Florida; 15 of the 16 markets featuring average rents lower than homeownership costs.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Invitation Homes

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Invitation Homes's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 14.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Invitation Homes's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.95%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Invitation Homes's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Invitation Homes's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

