Analyst Expectations For Intl Flavors & Fragrances's Future

Ratings for Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $95.14, with a high estimate of $114.00 and a low estimate of $76.00. A 8.14% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $103.57.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Kristen Owen |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $89.00|$104.00 | |John Roberts |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $87.00|$95.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $76.00|$82.00 | |Lisa De Neve |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $100.00|$106.00 | |Mark Astrachan |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $91.00|$105.00 | |Michael Sison |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $90.00|$105.00 | |Patrick Cunningham |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $84.00|$99.00 | |Lauren Lieberman |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $82.00|$83.00 | |Kristen Owen |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $104.00|$114.00 | |Jeffrey Zekauskas |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $104.00|$107.00 | |Matthew DeYoe |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $101.00|$105.00 | |Michael Sison |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $105.00|$115.00 | |Mark Astrachan |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $105.00|$113.00 | |Kristen Owen |Oppenheimer |Lowers |Outperform | $114.00|$117.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Intl Flavors & Fragrances. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intl Flavors & Fragrances compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Intl Flavors & Fragrances's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Intl Flavors & Fragrances's Background

International Flavors & Fragrances is the largest specialty ingredients producer globally. It sells ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The company makes proprietary formulations, partnering with customers to deliver custom solutions. The nourish segment, which generates roughly half of revenue, is a leading flavor producer and also sell texturants, plant-based proteins, and other ingredients. The health and biosciences business, which generates around one fourth of revenue, is a global leader in probiotics and enzymes. IFF is also one of the leading fragrance producers in the world.

Intl Flavors & Fragrances: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.52%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.66%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.32%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.69.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

