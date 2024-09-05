Analyst Expectations For Interpublic Gr of Cos's Future

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $33.5, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has decreased by 5.63% from the previous average price target of $35.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Interpublic Gr of Cos is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adrien de Saint Hilaire B of A Securities Lowers Buy $35.00 $36.00 Julien Roch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $35.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Lowers Neutral $31.00 $33.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $28.00 $34.00 Alexia Quadrani JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $36.00 $37.00 Adrien de Saint Hilaire B of A Securities Lowers Buy $37.00 $38.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Interpublic Gr of Cos. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Interpublic Gr of Cos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Interpublic Gr of Cos's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Interpublic Gr of Cos's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Interpublic Gr of Cos analyst ratings.

Delving into Interpublic Gr of Cos's Background

Interpublic Group is among the world's largest advertising holding companies based on annual revenue. It provides traditional advertising services along with digital and other services such as public relations through various acquisitions. IPG has made these services available in over 100 countries. The company generates about 65% of revenue in the US and 17% in the UK and Europe.

A Deep Dive into Interpublic Gr of Cos's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Interpublic Gr of Cos showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.63% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Interpublic Gr of Cos's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.92% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Interpublic Gr of Cos's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, Interpublic Gr of Cos faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IPG

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Neutral Underperform Jul 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for IPG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.