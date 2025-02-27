Analyst Expectations For Interparfums's Future

Ratings for Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $164.89, a high estimate of $172.00, and a low estimate of $158.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.47% increase from the previous average price target of $162.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Interparfums. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $168.00 $158.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Buy $170.00 $163.00 Hamed Khorsand BWS Financial Maintains Buy $172.00 $172.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $163.00 $163.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $158.00 - Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $163.00 $163.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $163.00 $163.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $164.00 $155.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $163.00 $163.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Interparfums. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Interparfums compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Interparfums's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Interparfums analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Interparfums

Interparfums Inc operates in the fragrance business and produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance-related products. It sells its product under the brand which includes Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas and Van Cleef & Arpels. The company operates in two operating segments namely European based operations, SA, and United States based operations.. The group sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, and domestic and international wholesalers and distributors.

Interparfums's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Interparfums's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -14.87%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Interparfums's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Interparfums's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.18%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Interparfums's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.68%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Interparfums's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.26, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IPAR

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Dec 2021 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Nov 2021 BWS Financial Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for IPAR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.