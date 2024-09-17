Analyst Expectations For Insulet's Future

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Insulet, presenting an average target of $242.4, a high estimate of $285.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.85% increase from the previous average price target of $229.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Insulet among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $285.00 $230.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $220.00 $200.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Lowers Buy $250.00 $270.00 Matthew Taylor UBS Raises Neutral $223.00 $211.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $234.00 $234.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Insulet. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Insulet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Insulet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Insulet's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Insulet's Background

Insulet was founded in 2000 with the goal of making continuous subcutaneous insulin infusion therapy for diabetes easier to use. The result was the Omnipod system, which consists of a small disposable insulin infusion device and that can be operated through a smartphone to control dosage. Since the Omnipod was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2005, approximately 425,000 insulin-dependent diabetics are using it worldwide.

Breaking Down Insulet's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Insulet's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.2%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Insulet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 38.61%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Insulet's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 21.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Insulet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 6.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.4, Insulet faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

