Analyst Expectations For Impinj's Future

In the preceding three months, 5 analysts have released ratings for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $161.0, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. Experiencing a 31.9% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $236.40.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Impinj by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $133.00 $260.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $140.00 $235.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $130.00 $182.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $220.00 $260.00 James Ricchiuti Needham Lowers Buy $182.00 $245.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Impinj. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Impinj compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Impinj's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Impinj's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Impinj: A Closer Look

Impinj Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Geographically, the company has a business presence in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, of which key revenue is derived from the operations in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Indicators: Impinj's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Impinj's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 46.45%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Impinj's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 0.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Impinj's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.17%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Impinj's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.05%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.15, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

