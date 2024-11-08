Analyst Expectations For Immunome's Future

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $29.75, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 4.03%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Immunome among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $30.00 - David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $33.00 $33.00 Biren Amin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $23.00 $27.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $33.00 $33.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Immunome. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Immunome compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Immunome's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Immunome's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Immunome Better

Immunome Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. The objective of the company is to establish a broad pipeline of preclinical and clinical assets which itcan efficiently develop through successive value inflection points. The company's primary focus areas are oncology and infectious disease, including COVID-19. It operates in the U.S. Its current pipelines comprise IM-1021, a fibroblast activation protein (FAP) and and IM-4320.

Financial Insights: Immunome

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Immunome's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -44.55% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1528.0%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Immunome's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -13.39%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Immunome's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -11.73%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Immunome's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

