Analyst Expectations For i3 Verticals's Future

Ratings for i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated i3 Verticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $29.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $33.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $29.33, the current average has increased by 1.7%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive i3 Verticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $29.00 $29.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $33.00 $33.00 John Davis Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $28.00 $31.00 Josh Beck Keybanc Lowers Overweight $27.00 $28.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $33.00 $28.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $29.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to i3 Verticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of i3 Verticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for i3 Verticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of i3 Verticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into i3 Verticals's Background

i3 Verticals Inc offers integrated payment and software solutions to small and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. Its operating segment includes Merchant Services and Software and Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Software and Services segment. The company's strategic vertical market includes schools, the public sector, not-for-profit organizations, healthcare and others. It provides various solutions such as, gateway, payment processing, online payment, Document management, and ERP among others.

i3 Verticals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, i3 Verticals faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.14% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: i3 Verticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -13.46% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): i3 Verticals's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.87%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.54, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

