Analyst Expectations For Hyatt Hotels's Future

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hyatt Hotels and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $163.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $201.00 and a low estimate of $144.00. This current average has decreased by 1.61% from the previous average price target of $166.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Hyatt Hotels among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $156.00 $163.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $150.00 $170.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $175.00 $175.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $144.00 $157.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Neutral $155.00 $150.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Lowers Neutral $156.00 $158.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $163.00 $158.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $165.00 $172.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $151.00 $162.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $201.00 $207.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $170.00 $172.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Hold $176.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hyatt Hotels. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hyatt Hotels compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Hyatt Hotels's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Hyatt Hotels's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hyatt Hotels analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt is an operator of owned (3% of total rooms) and managed and franchised (97%) properties across about 30 upscale luxury brands, which includes vacation brands (Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt Ziva, and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, the wellness brand Miraval, and the midscale extended-stay brand Studios. Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021. The regional exposure as a percentage of total rooms is 63% Americas, 15% rest of world, and 22% Asia-Pacific.

Financial Milestones: Hyatt Hotels's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Hyatt Hotels's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.49%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hyatt Hotels's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hyatt Hotels's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hyatt Hotels's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for H

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 Macquarie Upgrades Neutral Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for H

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.