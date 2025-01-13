Analyst Expectations For Huntsman's Future

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Huntsman and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $21.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average represents a 9.89% decrease from the previous average price target of $23.67.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Huntsman. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Angel Castillo Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $24.00 Kieran De Brun Mizuho Lowers Neutral $21.00 $23.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $20.00 $23.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $19.00 $22.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $25.00 $26.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Huntsman. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Huntsman compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Huntsman's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Huntsman's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp is a us-based manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. Its product portfolio comprises Methyl diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI), Amines, Maleic anhydride, and Epoxy-based polymer formulations. The company's products are used in adhesives, aerospace, automotive, and construction products, among others. Its operating segments are Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. It derives most of its revenue from the Polyurethanes segment which includes MDI, polyols, TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), and other polyurethane-related products. Its geographical segments are the United States & Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

Huntsman: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Huntsman's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Huntsman's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Huntsman's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Huntsman's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.45%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Huntsman's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

