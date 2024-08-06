Analyst Expectations For Hims & Hers Health's Future

Ratings for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.11, with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a 31.53% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $16.81.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hims & Hers Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $18.00 $18.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $23.00 $13.00 Jonna Kim TD Cowen Raises Buy $25.00 $15.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $18.00 $16.00 Glen Santangelo Jefferies Raises Hold $23.00 $14.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Buy $26.00 $22.00 Michael Cherny B of A Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $17.25 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Raises Neutral $20.00 $16.00

Get to Know Hims & Hers Health Better

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Hims & Hers Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hims & Hers Health's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 45.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 4.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hims & Hers Health's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.23%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hims & Hers Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, Hims & Hers Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

