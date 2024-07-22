Analyst Expectations For Henry Schein's Future

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Henry Schein, presenting an average target of $85.67, a high estimate of $92.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. Observing a 1.59% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $84.33.

The perception of Henry Schein by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Outperform $92.00 $81.00 Ross Muken Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $72.00 $75.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $86.00 $86.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Raises Outperform $92.00 $90.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Neutral $80.00 $82.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Henry Schein. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Henry Schein compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Henry Schein's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Henry Schein

Henry Schein Inc is a solutions company for healthcare professionals powered by a network of people and technology. The company is a provider of healthcare products and services primarily to office-based dental and medical practitioners, as well as alternate sites of care. The company operates in two reportable segments; health care distribution and technology & value-added services. The healthcare distribution segment is engaged in combining global dental and medical businesses and distributes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, and Vitamins. The technology and value-added services reportable segment provides software, technology & other value-added services to health care practitioners. The majority of revenue is derived from the health care distribution segment.

Henry Schein: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Henry Schein's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.66% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Henry Schein's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.93%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Henry Schein's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.9%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Henry Schein's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

