Analyst Expectations For Hartford Finl Servs Gr's Future

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Hartford Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:HIG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hartford Finl Servs Gr, presenting an average target of $133.25, a high estimate of $141.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. This current average has increased by 4.51% from the previous average price target of $127.50.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $140.00 $139.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $125.00 $125.00 Paul Newsome Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $130.00 $127.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $126.00 $130.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $130.00 $134.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $139.00 $135.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $135.00 $130.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $141.00 $100.00

About Hartford Finl Servs Gr

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc offers a diverse range of property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual fund services to a customer base of individuals and corporations. It operates in five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Hartford Funds, as well as a Corporate category.

A Deep Dive into Hartford Finl Servs Gr's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Hartford Finl Servs Gr's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.28% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hartford Finl Servs Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hartford Finl Servs Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.17%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hartford Finl Servs Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.05%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

