Analyst Expectations For Harmony Biosciences's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $51.11, a high estimate of $56.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 1.07% increase from the previous average price target of $50.57.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Harmony Biosciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Danielle Brill Raymond James Announces Outperform $40.00 - Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $52.00 $42.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Announces Buy $56.00 - Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Harmony Biosciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Harmony Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Harmony Biosciences's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Harmony Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. The company's product WAKIX (pitolisant), is a molecule with a novel mechanism of action specifically designed to increase histamine signaling in the brain by binding to H3 receptors and used for the treatment of cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Harmony Biosciences: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Harmony Biosciences displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Harmony Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Harmony Biosciences's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.36%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Harmony Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.35.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

