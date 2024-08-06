Analyst Expectations For Harmony Biosciences's Future

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Harmony Biosciences, revealing an average target of $51.0, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Highlighting a 1.92% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $52.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Harmony Biosciences among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $52.00 $52.00 David Hoang Citigroup Announces Buy $48.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Harmony Biosciences. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Harmony Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Harmony Biosciences's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Harmony Biosciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Harmony Biosciences analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Harmony Biosciences Better

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. The company's product WAKIX (pitolisant), is a molecule with a novel mechanism of action specifically designed to increase histamine signaling in the brain by binding to H3 receptors and used for the treatment of cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Harmony Biosciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Harmony Biosciences's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 29.79% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Harmony Biosciences's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harmony Biosciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.8% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Harmony Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HRMY

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage On Outperform Nov 2021 Raymond James Initiates Coverage On Outperform Sep 2021 Needham Initiates Coverage On Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for HRMY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.