Analyst Expectations For Haemonetics's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $107.5, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $85.00. Experiencing a 1.08% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $108.67.

A clear picture of Haemonetics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $85.00 $94.00 David Turkaly JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Raises Outperform $108.00 $107.00 Mike Matson Needham Announces Buy $112.00 -

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Haemonetics. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Haemonetics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Haemonetics's stock.

Haemonetics Corp aims to improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare by providing medical products and solutions in the blood and plasma component collection, surgical suite, and hospital transfusion service spaces. As such, the company operates under three segments: plasma, blood center, and hospital. The company places primary emphasis on its plasma and hospital segments due to their robust growth potential, whereas the blood center segment tends to be constrained by higher competition. Product revenue is driven by demand for disposable blood component collection and processing sets and the related equipment needed for proper functionality.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Haemonetics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.98%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Haemonetics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.41%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Haemonetics's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.11%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Haemonetics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.62%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, Haemonetics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

