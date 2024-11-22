Analyst Expectations For Gulfport Energy's Future

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $181.5, a high estimate of $205.00, and a low estimate of $162.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $176.75, the current average has increased by 2.69%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Gulfport Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $205.00 $165.00 Bertrand Donnes Truist Securities Raises Buy $203.00 $190.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $174.00 $173.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Raises Overweight $175.00 $162.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $170.00 $170.00 Bertrand Donnes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $190.00 $198.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $173.00 $178.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $162.00 $178.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Gulfport Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gulfport Energy compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Gulfport Energy's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Gulfport Energy's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Gulfport Energy's Background

Gulfport Energy Corp is an independent natural gas-weighted exploration and production company focused on the exploration, acquisition and production of natural gas, crude oil and NGL in the United States. It operates through Utica Shale and Scoop properties. The Utica Shale is located in the Appalachian Basin of the United States and Canada. The Scoop (South Central Oklahoma Oil Province) play of Oklahoma is located in the southeast portion of the prolific Anadarko Basin.

Key Indicators: Gulfport Energy's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Gulfport Energy's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.97%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Gulfport Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -6.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Gulfport Energy's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.72%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gulfport Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.47%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.34.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

