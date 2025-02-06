Analyst Expectations For Globus Medical's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $96.0, along with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $83.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.63% from the previous average price target of $86.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Globus Medical's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $101.00 $92.00 Craig Bijou B of A Securities Raises Neutral $97.00 $80.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $90.00 $85.00 Jason Wittes Roth MKM Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Raises Buy $91.00 $87.00 Vik Chopra Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $95.00 $88.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $92.00 $85.00 Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $100.00 $83.00 Drew Ranieri Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $83.00 $74.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Globus Medical. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Globus Medical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Globus Medical's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Globus Medical Better

Globus Medical Inc is a medical device company that develops and provides healthcare products and solutions to hospitals, physicians, and surgical centers. The firm's products are organized into two categories: musculoskeletal solutions, which include medical devices and instruments used mostly for spinal and orthopedic procedures, and enabling technologies, which include advanced computer systems developed for enhancing surgical capabilities. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated from musculoskeletal solutions products, and more than half of the revenue is earned in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Globus Medical's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Globus Medical's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 63.1% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Globus Medical's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.28%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Globus Medical's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Globus Medical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.13, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

