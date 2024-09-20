Analyst Expectations For Glacier Bancorp's Future

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $42.0, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.48% increase from the previous average price target of $40.20.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Glacier Bancorp is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $50.00 $46.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $38.00 $38.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $38.00 $39.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $46.00 $38.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $38.00 $40.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Glacier Bancorp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Glacier Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Glacier Bancorp's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Glacier Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp Inc is a regional bank holding company providing commercial banking services to scores of communities through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank. The bank operates a multitude of banking offices in Montana, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The bank's wide range of products and services include deposit, loans, and mortgage origination services, among others. The bank primarily serves individuals, small- to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities. Glacier's strategy emphasizes both internal growth and growth through selective acquisitions. A majority of the bank's loan portfolio is in commercial real estate, while a majority of its net revenue is net interest income.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Glacier Bancorp

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Glacier Bancorp's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.41% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.08%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Glacier Bancorp's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Glacier Bancorp's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.82, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

