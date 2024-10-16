Analyst Expectations For Generac Hldgs's Future

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $174.92, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $148.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.96% increase from the previous average price target of $154.85.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Generac Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Levy Truist Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $170.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $175.00 $175.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Raises Buy $172.00 $144.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $148.00 $129.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $175.00 $145.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $200.00 $177.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $156.00 $139.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $163.00 $142.00 Donovan Schafer Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $180.00 $160.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Neutral $160.00 $135.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $160.00 $147.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $175.00 $150.00

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Generac Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.22%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 5.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.5%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Generac Hldgs's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.15%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Generac Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.72, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

