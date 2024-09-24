Analyst Expectations For Generac Hldgs's Future

Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $171.14, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $148.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.86% from the previous average price target of $153.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Generac Hldgs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $175.00 $175.00 Tommy Moll Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Raises Buy $172.00 $144.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $148.00 $129.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $175.00 $145.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $200.00 $177.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $156.00 $139.00 Michael Halloran Baird Raises Neutral $163.00 $142.00 Donovan Schafer Northland Capital Markets Raises Outperform $180.00 $160.00 Chip Moore Roth MKM Raises Neutral $160.00 $135.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $160.00 $147.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $175.00 $150.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Neutral $155.00 $149.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $177.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Generac Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Generac Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Generac Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Generac Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Generac Hldgs: A Closer Look

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Generac Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Generac Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.22%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Generac Hldgs's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Generac Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.5%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Generac Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.15% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.72.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

