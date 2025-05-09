Analyst Expectations For GeneDx Holdings's Future

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on GeneDx Holdings (NASDAQ:WGS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $87.0, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 15.8% lower than the prior average price target of $103.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of GeneDx Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tycho Peterson Jefferies Announces Buy $80.00 - Dan Brennan TD Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $135.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $78.00 $105.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $80.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GeneDx Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GeneDx Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of GeneDx Holdings compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of GeneDx Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for GeneDx Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into GeneDx Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know GeneDx Holdings Better

GeneDx Holdings Corp delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. The company is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its various exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world's substantial rare disease data sets.

GeneDx Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: GeneDx Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 39.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.49%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): GeneDx Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): GeneDx Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.51%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, GeneDx Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

