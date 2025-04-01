Analyst Expectations For Gaming and Leisure Props's Future

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Gaming and Leisure Props and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $53.38, accompanied by a high estimate of $56.00 and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average represents a 0.69% decrease from the previous average price target of $53.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Gaming and Leisure Props's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitch Germain Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $55.00 $55.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $50.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $53.00 $55.00 Mitch Germain Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $55.00 $55.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $56.00 $57.00 Mitch Germain Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $55.00 $55.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $49.00 $50.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight $53.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Gaming and Leisure Props. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Gaming and Leisure Props. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Gaming and Leisure Props compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Gaming and Leisure Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Gaming and Leisure Props's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Gaming and Leisure Props

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, or GLP, is a real estate investment property trust whose primary business consists of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The GLPI's portfolio consisted of interests in sixty one gaming and related facilities, the real property associated with thirty four gaming and related facilities operated by PENN, the real property associated with six gaming and related facilities operated by Caesars Entertainment Corporation.

Financial Milestones: Gaming and Leisure Props's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Gaming and Leisure Props displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.58%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 55.71%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.09%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Gaming and Leisure Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Gaming and Leisure Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.88, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

