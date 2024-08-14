Analyst Expectations For FS KKR Capital's Future

Ratings for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.44% from the previous average price target of $20.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive FS KKR Capital. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $20.00 $20.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $21.00 $22.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $22.00 $21.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $21.00 $19.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to FS KKR Capital. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of FS KKR Capital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of FS KKR Capital's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into FS KKR Capital's Background

FS KKR Capital Corp is a business development company based in the United States. Its portfolio is comprised of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of private middle market U.S. companies and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans and certain asset-based financing loans of private U.S. companies. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private upper middle-market companies, which it generally defines as companies with annual EBITDA of at least $50 million at the time of investment.

FS KKR Capital's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: FS KKR Capital's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -25.32%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 91.3%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): FS KKR Capital's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): FS KKR Capital's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: FS KKR Capital's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.19.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

