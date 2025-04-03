Analyst Expectations For Franklin Resources's Future

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $20.94, along with a high estimate of $24.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has increased by 3.56% from the previous average price target of $20.22.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Franklin Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $17.00 $20.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $22.00 $19.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $21.00 $19.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $23.00 $19.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $20.50 Etienne Ricard BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $23.00 $20.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Underweight $19.00 $21.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $21.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $20.50 $22.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Franklin Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Franklin Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Franklin Resources compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Franklin Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Franklin Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. At the end of February 2025, Franklin had $1.577 trillion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (39%), fixed-income (30%), multi-asset/balanced (11%) funds, alternatives (16%) and money market funds (4%). Distribution tends to be weighted not quite equally between retail investors (54% of AUM) and institutional accounts (43%), with high-net-worth clients accounting for the remainder. Franklin is one of the more global of the US-based asset managers we cover, with 30% of its assets under management invested in global/international strategies and just as much sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States.

Key Indicators: Franklin Resources's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Franklin Resources displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 13.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Franklin Resources's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Franklin Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.19%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Franklin Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.03.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

