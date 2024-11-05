Analyst Expectations For Franklin Resources's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 7 1 Last 30D 0 0 2 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 3 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $20.02, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. Highlighting a 7.36% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $21.61.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Franklin Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Underperform $19.00 $20.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $19.00 $20.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $24.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $19.00 $21.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Underweight $19.00 $20.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $20.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $19.00 $20.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $21.25 $23.75 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $20.00 - David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Lowers Underperform $20.00 $24.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Announces Underweight $20.00 - Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Underperform $23.00 $23.00

Get to Know Franklin Resources Better

Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. At the end of August 2024, Franklin had $1.681 trillion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (36%), fixed-income (34%), multi-asset/balanced (10%) funds, alternatives (15%) and money market funds (5%). Distribution tends to be weighted equally between retail investors (52% of AUM) and institutional accounts (46%), with high-net-worth clients accounting for the remainder. Franklin is one of the more global of the US-based asset managers we cover, with 30% of its assets under management invested in global/international strategies and just as much sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States.

Financial Milestones: Franklin Resources's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Franklin Resources's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.82% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Franklin Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.84%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Franklin Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.29%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Franklin Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Franklin Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.06.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

