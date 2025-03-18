Analyst Expectations For Fortinet's Future

19 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 8 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $116.58, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $101.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 12.4% from the previous average price target of $103.72.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Fortinet is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $123.00 $113.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Neutral $110.00 $90.00 Dan Bergstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $115.00 $97.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $115.00 $110.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $130.00 $114.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $135.00 $115.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Hold $115.00 $103.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $105.00 $85.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $135.00 $120.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $110.00 $95.00 Shrenik Kothari Baird Raises Neutral $112.00 $105.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $115.00 $100.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $115.00 $110.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Neutral $101.00 $100.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $120.00 $100.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $114.00 $100.00 Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Hold $105.00 $95.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Announces Overweight $115.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fortinet. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fortinet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Fortinet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Fortinet's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fortinet analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Fortinet

Fortinet is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The firm derives a majority of its revenue through sales of its subscriptions and support-based business. The California-based firm has more than 800,000 customers across the world.

Fortinet: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Fortinet showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.31% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Fortinet's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 31.7%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortinet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 43.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortinet's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.65%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, Fortinet adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FTNT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FTNT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.