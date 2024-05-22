Analyst Expectations For Pacific Premier Bancorp's Future

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $25.83, with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $25.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 14.61%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Pacific Premier Bancorp among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Neutral $25.00 - Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $26.00 $31.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Lowers Buy $27.00 $32.00 David Feaster Raymond James Lowers Outperform $25.00 $29.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $27.00 $29.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Neutral $25.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pacific Premier Bancorp. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Pacific Premier Bancorp compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Pacific Premier Bancorp's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Pacific Premier Bancorp's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Pacific Premier Bancorp's Background

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. It offers cash management, electronic banking services, credit facilities, and retirement accounts, among others.

Breaking Down Pacific Premier Bancorp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Pacific Premier Bancorp's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -12.86% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 29.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pacific Premier Bancorp's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.6%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pacific Premier Bancorp's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Pacific Premier Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

